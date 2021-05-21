Guide dog handler answers the questions you’ve always wondered

A guide dog and her handler and trainer paid Deborah Knight a special in-studio visit to answer all the questions people have about guide dogs.

Liz Wheeler has a rare genetic disorder, retinitis pigmentosa, which has caused the slow deterioration of her vision.

As time went on, Liz required the help of a guide dog, and was paired with Poppi after a month of training.

Press PLAY below to hear how Liz and Poppi manage everyday tasks

Guide Dogs Australia Orientation and Mobility Specialist Ryan Jones joined Liz and Poppi, and happened to receive a surprise call during the interview.

Press PLAY below to hear the call