‘Grim’ outlook for construction industry post-pandemic

Master Builders are warning of a bloodbath in the construction industry without more ongoing support and stimulus from the government.

CEO Denita Wawn told Jim Wilson while the HomeBuilder scheme supported the residential sector in the short term, the predictions for the state of the industry after the COVID-19 pandemic were dire.

They are calling for a commercial version of the scheme and for HomeBuilder to be extended.

“The difficulty with building and construction is that people don’t want to pay for a new building at the moment because of the uncertainty in the economy, so we are seeing a significant decline in the pipeline of work,” she said.

“In the longer term, things are looking pretty grim for both large commercial construction, as well as ongoing building for residential.”

