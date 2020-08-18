2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
  • ‘Grim’ outlook for construction industry..

‘Grim’ outlook for construction industry post-pandemic

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
ConstructionDenita WawnJim Wilson

Master Builders are warning of a bloodbath in the construction industry without more ongoing support and stimulus from the government. 

CEO Denita Wawn told Jim Wilson while the HomeBuilder scheme supported the residential sector in the short term, the predictions for the state of the industry after the COVID-19 pandemic were dire.

They are calling for a commercial version of the scheme and for HomeBuilder to be extended.

“The difficulty with building and construction is that people don’t want to pay for a new building at the moment because of the uncertainty in the economy, so we are seeing a significant decline in the pipeline of work,” she said.

“In the longer term, things are looking pretty grim for both large commercial construction, as well as ongoing building for residential.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaInvestingMoneyNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873