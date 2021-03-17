2GB
Grieving father’s powerful warning to ADF recruits after losing his daughter to suicide

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
A grieving father has a powerful message to women thinking of joining the Navy after his daughter committed suicide.

Alan Bailey was escorted out of a Defence event for potential female recruits when he took to the stage to issue a warning.

His daughter Teri took her own life on her 25th birthday after she was allegedly abused by the Navy when she reported an attempted sexual assault.

Politicians will today vote on a call for a royal commission into veteran suicides.

Mr Bailey told Ben Fordham his daughter “went in as a healthy young lady and came out a wreck”.

“These girls don’t know what they’re letting themselves in for.

“These young people that have signed up they were so proud, their parents were so proud.

“I was so proud … I’d show my friends a photo of her in her uniform. Well, that photo’s not in my wallet anymore and my daughter’s not here anymore.”

