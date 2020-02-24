Greens MP admits latest music festival strip-search was successful

Greens MP David Shoebridge has acknowledged the latest strip-search was successful after six children were found to be allegedly concealing drugs “internally” at a music festival.

A total of 44 children were searched at the Good Life, Lost City festival at Sydney Olympic Park.

NSW Police said 11 of the 12 strip searches conducted during the festival resulted in positive detections, including a 16-year-old girl who allegedly internally concealed 4 grams of ice and a 14-year-old girl who allegedly concealed 31 MDMA capsules.

Mr Shoebridge has been a vocal critic of strip-searches but tells Ben Fordham this festival had a better result for police.

“I will acknowledge that on this occasion they had a significantly higher success rate on their strip-searches.

“So maybe there’s been some minor change in their procedures.

“There’s no evidence that this kind of aggressive police activity will significantly reduce the amount of drugs available at this festival or at any other festival.”

