2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
  • Greens councillor’s ‘political vendetta’..

Greens councillor’s ‘political vendetta’ against Royal Randwick

1 hour ago
Ray Hadley
Harry StavrinosRandwick City CouncilRoyal Randwick Racecourse
Article image for Greens councillor’s ‘political vendetta’ against Royal Randwick

The application to conduct night races at Royal Randwick Racecourse has been met with opposition by sections of the council.

Randwick City Council Councillor Harry Stavrinos told Ray Hadley a Greens council member will raise a proposal against the application.

“We have this councillor bringing forward a motion to directly reject the proposal without it having been put up for consideration by our planners!

“This is a political vendetta being led by a Green councillor against the largest ratepayer in Randwick.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
Horse RacingNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873