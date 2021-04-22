Greens councillor’s ‘political vendetta’ against Royal Randwick
The application to conduct night races at Royal Randwick Racecourse has been met with opposition by sections of the council.
Randwick City Council Councillor Harry Stavrinos told Ray Hadley a Greens council member will raise a proposal against the application.
“We have this councillor bringing forward a motion to directly reject the proposal without it having been put up for consideration by our planners!
“This is a political vendetta being led by a Green councillor against the largest ratepayer in Randwick.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
Image: Getty