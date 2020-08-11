Green tape frustrating bushfire-ravaged communities likely to be scrapped

A fee being charged to residents trying to rebuild their homes on the bushfire-ravaged NSW south coast is likely to be scrapped, local MP Andrew Constance has revealed.

Fire victims have been frustrated by delays caused by so-called green tape, including a $10,000 ecological report fee.

Bega MP and NSW Roads and Transport Minister Andrew Constance told Jim Wilson the government is working with the local council to remove the obstacles.

“It’s heartbreaking to think of what country people have been through in the last few years,” he said.

“The good thing is, the Office of Environment met with the council yesterday and I think everyone realises they are all on common ground here – this is not an anti-environment push at all.”

