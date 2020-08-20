Green groups fight plan to raise Warragamba Dam wall

The plan to raise the Warragamba Dam wall to protect communities from flooding is being met with protests from green groups.

The Daily Telegraph reports the government’s plan to raise the wall is battling pushback from environmental activists and green tape.

Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayres told Jim Wilson there hasn’t been any investment in infrastructure to protect western Sydney from flooding for 30 years.

Mr Ayres said the best way to protect those communities is “to raise the Warragamba Dam wall to create a space that we can hold water back in the event of bigger floods”.

“There are a number of green groups out there saying that this will damage the environment in an unnecessary way.

“But we’re saying the small environmental impact is worth the gain of being able to protect thousands of people in low lying areas of western Sydney.”

