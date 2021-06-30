GP body slams Queensland’s Dr Jeannette Young for ‘scaremongering’

Doctors are criticising Queensland’s Chief Health Officer over comments made against the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Scott Morrison has encouraged under-60s “to go and have that discussion with your GP” if they wish to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Queensland CHO Dr Jeannette Young has said she doesn’t want under 40s getting the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying she doesn’t want an 18-year-old dying from a blood clot after receiving the jab.

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Director Charlotte Hespe told Deborah Knight Dr Young is “definitely scaremongering”.

“That’s why you need to have a conversation with that 18-year-old.

“I can’t make that choice for them, but what I can do is make sure they have every bit of evidence and information to make that informed choice.”

Image: Nine News