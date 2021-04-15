2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Government’s pay-per-km plan to fix exorbitant Sydney tolls

1 hour ago
mark levy
transurban
Article image for Government’s pay-per-km plan to fix exorbitant Sydney tolls

Drivers could be charged per kilometre travelled on tolled motorways after the state government ordered a review to ease financial pressure on drivers.

The idea of a distance-based toll or a lower threshold for registration discounts will be considered.

Nine News reporter Chris O’Keefe told Mark Levy contracts with Transurban would have to be renegotiated.

“They’re trying to figure out a way to fix this.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

 

Image: Getty

mark levy
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873