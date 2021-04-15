Government’s pay-per-km plan to fix exorbitant Sydney tolls

Drivers could be charged per kilometre travelled on tolled motorways after the state government ordered a review to ease financial pressure on drivers.

The idea of a distance-based toll or a lower threshold for registration discounts will be considered.

Nine News reporter Chris O’Keefe told Mark Levy contracts with Transurban would have to be renegotiated.

“They’re trying to figure out a way to fix this.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty