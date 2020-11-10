Government votes down hanging Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags in parliament

The Federal Government has voted against hanging the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags in the parliament, during NAIDOC week.

Shadow Minister for Indigenous Affairs Linda Burney tweeted the decision and her disappointment this afternoon.

She told Jim Wilson many parliaments display the flags already.

“From my watching the Senate, it seemed that the government took the view the only flag that should be displayed is the Australian flag.

“I don’t know what the big deal is quite frankly.

“I think it’s a part of showing respect as well.”

