Government urged to act fast to find missing Australians
A Queensland MP has joined calls for the Australian government to intervene in the search for two Australians missing off the coast of Japan.
Japan’s Coast Guard has suspended its full-time search for the 40 missing sailors after a week of searching.
Australians Lukas Orda and Will Mainprize are among those unaccounted for.
QLD MP Robbie Katter told Ray Hadley the government needs to try harder to intervene.
“There’s a possibility there’s some Australian boys out there waiting in a life raft for people to come and we gave up on them.
“I just don’t understand it, mate.
“I think we owe those Aussie boys a bit more than seven days of searching.”
Will’s brother, Tom Mainprize, told Ray he understands it’s a delicate process for the government.
“They can’t make too much noise about it but they’re working through the diplomatic process.”
