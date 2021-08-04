Government stops short, leaves disability care ‘in a really bad position’

The state and federal governments have been accused of shirking responsibility for protecting disability care from COVID-19.

Public Service Association General Secretary Stewart Little told Ray Hadley there’s no way of tracking the vaccination status of NSW’s 14,000 disability care workers.

The decision not to include disability workers in the sectors where vaccination is mandatory has “left us in a really bad position,” he said.

“They’re going to be exposed, and they’re going to make these vulnerable people exposed. There’s a real problem.

“We need a comprehensive plan to get these group homes, these residents, these workers vaccinated.”

