2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Government stops short, leaves disability care ‘in a really bad position’

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
disability carePublic Service AssociationStewart Littlevaccine rollout
Article image for Government stops short, leaves disability care ‘in a really bad position’

The state and federal governments have been accused of shirking responsibility for protecting disability care from COVID-19.

Public Service Association General Secretary Stewart Little told Ray Hadley there’s no way of tracking the vaccination status of NSW’s 14,000 disability care workers.

The decision not to include disability workers in the sectors where vaccination is mandatory has “left us in a really bad position,” he said.

“They’re going to be exposed, and they’re going to make these vulnerable people exposed. There’s a real problem.

“We need a comprehensive plan to get these group homes, these residents, these workers vaccinated.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873