Government backflips, grants Qantas JobKeeper replacement

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Alan JoyceJosh FrydenbergQANTAS
After months of insisting no extensions will be made to JobKeeper, the federal government has awarded a $112 million support package to Qantas.

About 7500 international Qantas workers will receive $500 a week for the next seven months.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Ben Fordham it is a necessary package.

“We need to maintain a sovereign, international aviation capability here in Australia.”

Ben Fordham: “Is it hard to say no to Alan Joyce?”

Josh Frydenberg: “… No.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaMoneyNewsTravel
