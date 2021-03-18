Government backflips, grants Qantas JobKeeper replacement
After months of insisting no extensions will be made to JobKeeper, the federal government has awarded a $112 million support package to Qantas.
About 7500 international Qantas workers will receive $500 a week for the next seven months.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Ben Fordham it is a necessary package.
“We need to maintain a sovereign, international aviation capability here in Australia.”
Ben Fordham: “Is it hard to say no to Alan Joyce?”
Josh Frydenberg: “… No.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview