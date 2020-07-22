2GB
‘Got to get out of these people’s lives’: Government concedes win to cattle farmers

2 mins ago
Ben Fordham
David Littleproud

The federal government will not appeal against a court ruling that found a 2011 decision to ban live cattle exports was unlawful.

A group of 300 farmers began a class action in 2014, seeking $600 million in compensation for the suspension of the trade under the Gillard government.

Then agriculture minister Joe Ludwig implemented the ban less than seven days after an ABC report exposed the mistreatment of Australian cattle in Indonesian abattoirs.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud told Ben Fordham hundreds of millions of dollars will be paid in compensation.

“This is just common sense.

“We are righting a wrong of a minister that made a disgraceful decision that destroyed the livelihoods and sometimes the lives of many Australians in northern Australia.

“We’ve got to get out of these people’s lives, they’ve gone through enough trauma.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

