Good news for parents as Health Minister flags early easing of restrictions

Relaxing of COVID regulations around community sports and school formals are happening earlier than planned.

Parents have been up in arms about the one parent rule for all community sport as finals season arrives.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard revealed to Jim Wilson over the last ten days the government has been working “towards making some changes in community sport”.

“We’ll certainly, in my view, be easing up that restriction in terms of parents.

“I think it’s pretty safe to say that by the weekend, subject to one final check on Wednesday … I’d say mums and dads could look forward to … being able to get out and see their youngsters playing in their finals and grand finals.”

Mr Hazzard also revealed they will be bringing forward the date school formals will be allowed to commence.

“I’m very pleased to be on your program telling students all across the state and all schools that if they do have their formal booked for the 11th of November, no problem.

“No dramas there, go and enjoy your formals.”

Image: Getty