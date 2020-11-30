‘Good luck with that’: Ben Fordham explains why China won’t apologise for ‘horrendous’ post

The Prime Minister is still waiting on an apology from the Chinese government after condemning a ‘deeply offensive’ slur on our defence force.

The Twitter post depicts a photoshopped image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan civilian.

Mr Morrison had requested an apology and removal of the post from the Chinese government.

Since then a Chinese official has doubled down on the Tweet and it has not been removed.

Ben Fordham said this morning, “China was never going to apologise”.

“Good luck with that.

“The PM should have just slammed them over it instead of demanding an apology that he was never going to get.

“They’re goading us. They want us to bite and Scott Morrison nibbled at the bait.”

