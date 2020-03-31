Golf courses remain open after coronavirus ban confusion

Golf courses will remain open across the state after a miscommunication which saw all golf clubs and facilities told to close immediately.

There had been a message between the Department of Sport in NSW and Golf NSW saying “you should stop playing golf”.

That has now been retracted after Ray Hadley contacted the Premier for clarity.

NSW Sports Minister Geoff Lee tells Alan Jones maintaining a healthy lifestyle is important.

“I think there was a bit of confusion, golf courses are allowed to be open.

“We want to encourage people to play sports… as long as they follow the social distancing rule.”

Golf NSW CEO Stuart Fraser tells Ray Hadley they are in the process of notifying clubs.

“Golf is a game that has multiple physical, but probably, in this insistence, mental benefits.

“People are spending so much time at home now, to be able to get out on a course, and mentally try and detach what’s going on around us, is really important.”

