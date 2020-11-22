2GB
Golf Course vs Public Space

16 hours ago
Murray Wilton, Murray Olds
GolfMoore Park
Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore wants to cut the Moore Park Golf Course in half for open space. But is that really necessary?

The Two Murrays have weighed into this debate, with Murray Olds pointing out the fact that the Moore Park Public Golf Course is situated right next to the Centennial Parklands.

Veteran golf writer Rod Morri tells the Two Murrays this debate is a bit of a cycle and has been going on for years.

And he’s suggesting thinking outside of the box, saying there’s no reason a golf course needs to be a golf course 24/7 – in fact, they can be adapted into open space at various times.

Murray Wilton, Murray Olds
GolfLocalNewsSports
