2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Golf club rejects memorial for children killed in Oatlands crash

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Oatlands Golf Club
Article image for Golf club rejects memorial for children killed in Oatlands crash

The Oatlands Golf Club won’t allow a memorial to be built in honour of the four children killed by a drugged and drunk driver.

The families want to build a tribute on the site the children died, at their own expense, on the outskirts of the Oatlands Golf Club.

The club knocked back two designs based on their size, insisting “the memorial must be of an appropriate scale, such that neighbours and first responders are not reminded of the tragedy on a daily basis.”

“I’m really disappointed,” Ben Fordham said.

Ben is urging Parramatta Council to work together with the golf club and Parramatta MP Geoff Lee to “sort this out”.

Click PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

Ben Fordham
LocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873