Golf club rejects memorial for children killed in Oatlands crash

The Oatlands Golf Club won’t allow a memorial to be built in honour of the four children killed by a drugged and drunk driver.

The families want to build a tribute on the site the children died, at their own expense, on the outskirts of the Oatlands Golf Club.

The club knocked back two designs based on their size, insisting “the memorial must be of an appropriate scale, such that neighbours and first responders are not reminded of the tragedy on a daily basis.”

“I’m really disappointed,” Ben Fordham said.

Ben is urging Parramatta Council to work together with the golf club and Parramatta MP Geoff Lee to “sort this out”.

