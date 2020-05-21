‘Gold, Silver, Bitcoin’: Rich Dad Poor Dad author prepares for almighty collapse
“Pray for the best, prepare for the worst”
ECONOMY dying. FED incompetent. Next BAILOUT trillions in pensions. HOPE fading. Bought more gold silver Bitcoin. GOLD @$1700. Predict $3000 in 1 year. Silver @ $17. Predict $40 in 5 years. Bitcoin @$9800. Predict $75000 in 3 years. PRAY for the BEST-PREPARE for the WORST.
— therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) May 16, 2020
That’s the plan employed Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki, who is predicting the largest financial collapse in world history.
The bestselling author spoke with Brooke Corte and shared his pessimistic outlook on the global economy before unveiling where he’s stashing his cash before the crash.
“Gold, silver, and Bitcoin,”
“It’s really hard to get gold now, I’ve been buying my gold from the Perth Mint,”
