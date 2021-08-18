2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Go hard or go home!’: Ray Hadley rips into NSW Premier

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
covid-19Gladys Berejiklian
Article image for ‘Go hard or go home!’: Ray Hadley rips into NSW Premier

Ray Hadley has blasted the NSW Premier after she overruled lockdown advice provided by the Police Commissioner.

Mick Fuller clarified those in LGAs of concern cannot travel to a neighbouring LGA, even if it falls within 5km from home – a fact confirmed by crisis cabinet Minister Stuart Ayers.

However, during yesterday’s 11am press conference Gladys Berejiklian provided the opposite advice.

“What you need to do is understand what you’ve done for the last seven weeks has not worked!” Ray said.

“You either go hard or you go home and let someone else do the job.

“I think you can do the job but you’ve got to start listening!”

Press PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments in full

Ray Hadley
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873