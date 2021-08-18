‘Go hard or go home!’: Ray Hadley rips into NSW Premier

Ray Hadley has blasted the NSW Premier after she overruled lockdown advice provided by the Police Commissioner.

Mick Fuller clarified those in LGAs of concern cannot travel to a neighbouring LGA, even if it falls within 5km from home – a fact confirmed by crisis cabinet Minister Stuart Ayers.

However, during yesterday’s 11am press conference Gladys Berejiklian provided the opposite advice.

“What you need to do is understand what you’ve done for the last seven weeks has not worked!” Ray said.

“You either go hard or you go home and let someone else do the job.

“I think you can do the job but you’ve got to start listening!”

