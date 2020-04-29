‘Go and hide!’: Alan Jones rips into Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest

Alan Jones has slammed businessman Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest after he was accused of helping a Chinese diplomat hijack a federal press conference.

The Victorian Chinese consul-general Zhou Long reportedly blindsided federal Health Minister Greg Hunt who was speaking at the conference.

Mr Long took to the podium after being introduced by Mr Forrest, who has obtained 10 million testing kits from China.

Mr Forrest denies the Chinese diplomat’s presence came as a surprise, claiming Minister Hunt was well aware of the invitation.

In his speech, Mr Long claimed the Chinese government had cooperated in “an open, transparent and responsible manner” with international governments in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is appalling stuff!”Alan Jones said.

“Andrew Forrest, you better go and hide and not appear for a while.

“You and I have known one another for a long time. Enough is enough of this grandstanding!”

Click PLAY below to hear Alan’s comments in full

Image: Getty/Paul Kane