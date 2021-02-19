Glossy brochure highlights inequality of Orchard Hills land deals

The plight of Orchard Hills residents caught up in land acquisitions is ongoing, despite Sydney Metro coming to the table.

Jim Wilson has obtained a copy of Sydney Metro’s “glossy brochure” for the station, which advertises a modern precinct complete with outdoor dining and apartments.

“It’ll be fair to say it won’t be rural zoning.”

Jim demanded the residents be given “a fair go” – an offer for their land which reflects the extent of development.

Click PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full