2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Glossy brochure highlights inequality of Orchard Hills land deals

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Orchard HillsSydney Metro
Article image for Glossy brochure highlights inequality of Orchard Hills land deals

The plight of Orchard Hills residents caught up in land acquisitions is ongoing, despite Sydney Metro coming to the table.

Jim Wilson has obtained a copy of Sydney Metro’s “glossy brochure” for the station, which advertises a modern precinct complete with outdoor dining and apartments.

“It’ll be fair to say it won’t be rural zoning.”

Jim demanded the residents be given “a fair go” – an offer for their land which reflects the extent of development.

Click PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

 

Jim Wilson
LocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873