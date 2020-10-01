Glenn McGrath’s renewed fight to fund more breast care nurses

The McGrath Foundation has partnered with IGA supermarkets for a mammoth fundraising effort this Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

From September 30 to October 20, IGA will donate at least 1c from the sale of each ‘Community Chest’ labelled product to the charity, to help them fund more breast care nurses.

Co-founder Glenn McGrath told Jim Wilson over 150 McGrath nurses have supported more than 90,000 families across the country, and you “can’t put a price on them”.

“From firsthand experience, we saw the difference between not having a breast care nurse and having one.

“When Jane was first diagnosed, we went through the whole journey by ourselves.

“When she had a recurrence, all of a sudden there was a breast care nurse there, and the difference that made in our lives … was incredible.

“It allowed Jane to come home and to be herself; to be a mum, to be a wife, to be a friend.”

