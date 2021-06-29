‘Gladys is wrong’: Ben Fordham sides with Daniel Andrews and QLD Premier

Ben Fordham is supporting calls for a reduction in overseas arrivals as millions of Australians are in lockdown.

The Victorian and Queensland premiers are pleading with the federal government to slash the number of international arrivals.

However, the NSW Premier maintains compassion needs to be shown for Australians looking to return home.

“It’s not often that I find myself agreeing with Daniel Andrews and Annastacia Palaszczuk,” Ben said.

“It is my view Daniel Andrews and Annastacia Palaszczuk are right and Gladys Berejiklian is wrong.”

