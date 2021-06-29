2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Gladys is wrong’: Ben Fordham..

‘Gladys is wrong’: Ben Fordham sides with Daniel Andrews and QLD Premier

11 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Annastacia Palaszczukdaniel andrewsGladys Berejiklian
Article image for ‘Gladys is wrong’: Ben Fordham sides with Daniel Andrews and QLD Premier

Ben Fordham is supporting calls for a reduction in overseas arrivals as millions of Australians are in lockdown.

The Victorian and Queensland premiers are pleading with the federal government to slash the number of international arrivals.

However, the NSW Premier maintains compassion needs to be shown for Australians looking to return home.

“It’s not often that I find myself agreeing with Daniel Andrews and Annastacia Palaszczuk,” Ben said.

“It is my view Daniel Andrews and Annastacia Palaszczuk are right and Gladys Berejiklian is wrong.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873