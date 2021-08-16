2GB
Gladys Berejiklian’s vaccination admission slammed as ‘ridiculous’

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Dr Ross Walker
Article image for Gladys Berejiklian’s vaccination admission slammed as ‘ridiculous’

Gladys Berejiklian says if cases remain high, restrictions will be in force even when the state reaches 80 per cent double-vaxxed.

“We will need to live with restrictions so long as Delta is around … even if we had zero cases,” she said.

2GB Healthy Living host Dr Ross Walker told Ben Fordham the Premier has to give hope and reward vaccinated people.

“I think this is just ridiculous.

“80 per cent vaccination should allow us to get back our freedoms.

“I think everybody is just sick of the inconsistent messaging.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Brook Mitchell 

Ben Fordham
Health
