Gladys Berejiklian warns of further restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Premier Gladys Berejiklian is warning the public to be on high alert as NSW tries to contain COVID-19 cases.

The government will announce further restrictions after 21 cases were found linked to a pub in southwest Sydney.

Group bookings at pubs will be reduced from 20 people back to 10 and large venues will not be allowed to have more than 300 patrons.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian told Ben Fordham the rules are only for pubs and hotels “at this stage”.

“If we need to go further we will.

“We cannot have people mingling, we cannot have people letting their guard down.

“I can’t guarantee that we won’t need to go further across the board in curtailing existing ability for people to do what they’re doing.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview