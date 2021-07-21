‘Gladys Berejiklian, this is your greyhound moment’: Ray Hadley

Ray Hadley has declared Gladys Berejiklian’s decision to shut down the construction industry will cost her the next election.

“I’ve supported you up hill and down dale but that support has now eroded,” Ray said.

“This, Gladys Berejiklian, is your greyhound moment. This is what caused Mike Baird to lose the Orange by-election, this will cause your party to lose the next election.

“You’ve made a massive blunder … reverse your dumb, dumb, decision today.”

Housing Industry Association Executive Director NSW David Bare told Ray Hadley they’ve put forward a plan for re-opening.

“Our industry is feeling a little bit hard done by, in terms of the implications that come out of the press conferences, that somehow we aren’t doing the right thing when we’ve shown for 15 months we can.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview and Ray’s comments

Image: Getty