Gladys Berejiklian rules out lifting COVID-19 restrictions for Mother’s Day

8 hours ago
2GB News
coronaviruscovid-19

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has ruled out easing restrictions by Mother’s Day as the national cabinet prepares to meet tomorrow.

“As we proceed through May and through June, there will be an easing of restrictions and that’s something all of us can look forward to,” Ms Berejiklian said this morning.

“I suspect by the end of June, life will feel much more normal than it does now and even during May, life will feel much more normal.”

The national cabinet is expected to discuss gatherings of up to 10 people but the Premier says NSW will not move on that just yet.

There were three cases in the last 24 hours out of a record 10,900 tests.

Queensland will allow for a group of five people to visit another family of five on Mother’s Day.

2GB News
NewsNSWPolitics
