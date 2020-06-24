Gladys Berejiklian pleads with people to cancel Melbourne travel plans

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has reaffirmed her request for people to avoid travel to Melbourne as it emerges as the COVID capital of Australia.

Melbourne has seen a spike of COVID-19 cases in the last week, with over 100 cases.

The NSW Premier is asking people to avoid travel to Victoria, and is attempting to discourage Melbournians from entering NSW, but has stopped short of introducing a travel ban.

She called into Ben Fordham Live to get the message across to the people of NSW.

“Please reassess where you’re going in the next few weeks.

“If you have a planned trip to Melbourne, please don’t go.

“Please do not welcome your friends who may be intending to visit from Victoria, in the next few weeks, into your home.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview