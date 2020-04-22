Gladys Berejiklian insists union had nothing to do with staggered school return

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian rejects the idea her government has pandered to the unions over the staggered return to school.

Children will go back to class under a roster system from next term, despite national advice that children should be in school.

Students will participate in face to face learning one day a week from week three.

Ms Berejiklian has told Alan Jones the union would prefer children continue remote learning indefinitely.

“We don’t think that’s viable which is why we’re doing what we’re doing.

“We need to make sure we transition back properly. Eventually, it will be full time. If we do it well it will be in a matter of weeks.

“Going back to school is an early indication to everybody that we’re starting to look at how we can get society back.”

