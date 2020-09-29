Gladys Berejiklian eyes return to the office for NSW workers

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is looking at ways CBD workers can return to the office as coronavirus cases remain low in the state.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is encouraging public service workers to return to the office and has hinted the private sector should do the same.

Ms Berejiklian told Ben Fordham they’re looking closely at how to manage a return to the CBD.

“We do want to see more people go back to the CBD, no doubt about it.

“We want people to support those economies and those businesses that have essentially been inactive for seven to eight months.”

