Gladys Berejiklian calls for calm as the fight against coronavirus escalates

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is reassuring people to remain calm as Australia ramps up its efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister today announced a range of new measures including, banning overseas travel and limiting indoor non-essential gatherings to 100 people.

An 86-year-old man has become the fifth person to die from coronavirus in NSW, bringing the national death toll to six.

The Premier tells Ben Fordham the state leaders, along with the federal government, are committed to protecting Australian citizens.

“We are in a good position compared to other places in the world to deal with this thing.

“We’d just ask everybody to take the advice but also stay calm and think about other people.

“This affects every single person, that’s why it’s on all of us to see how to help each other through this as well.”

Image: Getty/Mark Metcalfe