Gladys Berejiklian backs the girls: High schoolers petition for uniform change

The NSW Premier is backing a push from high schoolers at an inner west private school to allow girls to wear pants instead of skirts.

Girls at Croydon’s Presbyterian Ladies’ College (PLC) have started a petition requesting a change of uniform.

Gladys Berejiklian told Ben Fordham she backs the girls “100 per cent”.

“If I was a schoolgirl at one of those schools I would argue for that.

“I commend them and hope to see change for them.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview