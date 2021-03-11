Gladys Berejiklian backs the girls: High schoolers petition for uniform change
The NSW Premier is backing a push from high schoolers at an inner west private school to allow girls to wear pants instead of skirts.
Girls at Croydon’s Presbyterian Ladies’ College (PLC) have started a petition requesting a change of uniform.
Gladys Berejiklian told Ben Fordham she backs the girls “100 per cent”.
“If I was a schoolgirl at one of those schools I would argue for that.
“I commend them and hope to see change for them.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview