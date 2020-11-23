Gladys Berejiklian admits she should have isolated ahead of COVID test result

Premier Gladys Berejiklian admits in hindsight she should have self-isolated until her COVID test result came back.

Gladys Berejiklian is being accused of continuing to attend meetings while waiting on the results of a rapid two-hour COVID test, which she took when she began losing her voice.

She told Ben Fordham she’s sorry she didn’t follow the guidelines.

“Even though I felt that I didn’t need to take the test, because it’s just my voice, I thought that people would ask me.

“I should have taken that extra step too. Because I didn’t feel like I needed to take the test I didn’t think at the time that I should of, but I should of.”

