Gladys Berejiklian ‘absolutely disgusted’ at latest sex allegations against NSW MP

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she is “absolutely disgusted” at revelations a Nationals MP offered to pay a sex worker to come to parliament.

The ABC has alleged NSW Nationals MP Michael Johnsen offered a sex worker $1,000 to attend state parliament for sex.

He allegedly sent the woman lewd text messages and an obscene video while parliament was sitting.

Mr Johnsen stepped aside after it was revealed police were investigating allegations he raped a sex worker at a lookout in the Blue Mountains.

He strenuously denies the allegations.

Ms Berejiklian told Ben Fordham she had just heard of the allegations reported by the ABC.

“If that is correct I am absolutely disgusted, absolutely disgusted.

“When colleagues or former colleagues do that type of thing, it is beyond disgusting.”

