‘Give it a rest!’: Deborah Knight calls out anti-vaxxers’ attacks on female councillor

Deborah Knight has condemned “absolutely appalling” abuse from anti-vaxxers targeting Sydney councillors.

Local governments including Sydney, Newcastle and the Blue Mountains have banned an anti-vaccination group’s tour bus from using public facilities.

Following the council’s unanimous vote, City of Sydney councillor Linda Scott received a tirade of “nasty personal attacks” over social media and email.

She told Deborah Knight it’s important to call out dangerous views, and called on the state and federal governments to step up information campaigns.

“[Anti-vaxxers] are not presenting honest, balanced facts, they’re presenting … misinformation that is capable of creating harm.

“We need to be very clear that we don’t … let fear beat scientific evidence.”

Deb shared her own experience with personal attacks from “keyboard cowards”, and called for rational, civilised debate.

“You can disagree with someone, because that’s the beauty of living in a country like Australia, … but to get so insulting and so nasty? Give it a rest!”

