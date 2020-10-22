‘Give her a break’: Ben Fordham’s message to Gladys Berejiklian’s critics

Ben Fordham is calling on Gladys Berejiklian’s critics to “respect the will of the people” as the public continues to overwhelmingly support the Premier.

The spotlight has been on the Premier ever since the admitted to having a close personal relationship with disgraced former MP Daryl Macguire.

“I really hope everyone allows Gladys Brejiklian to move on,” Ben said.

“Some people are hell-bent on making her responsible for the sins of him.

“Let’s not destroy a good woman over one mistake.”

