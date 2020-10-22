2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Give her a break’: Ben Fordham’s message to Gladys Berejiklian’s critics

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Gladys Brejiklian

Ben Fordham is calling on Gladys Berejiklian’s critics to “respect the will of the people” as the public continues to overwhelmingly support the Premier.

The spotlight has been on the Premier ever since the admitted to having a close personal relationship with disgraced former MP Daryl Macguire.

“I really hope everyone allows Gladys Brejiklian to move on,” Ben said.

“Some people are hell-bent on making her responsible for the sins of him.

“Let’s not destroy a good woman over one mistake.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

Ben Fordham
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873