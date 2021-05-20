Girl bashed in sickening bullying attack in country NSW

A young teenager has been filmed brutally attacking a fellow student in Orange.

The video, posted to social media, shows a girl believed to be in Year 8 punching a girl believed to be in Year 7.

The victim is thrown to the ground and kicked repeatedly.

Members of the community shared the vision, concerned the attacker has targeted other young people.

The victim’s mother spoke with Ben Fordham, revealing her daughter is terrified to go to school in the wake of the bashing.

“Words cannot express the anger and the fear that I got when I watched that video.

“From all the information I’ve got it was just two girls that wanted to show they could fight, and that was pretty much all it took.”

The incident is being investigated by NSW Police.

