Girl attacked by teenagers in ‘horrendous’ shopping centre assault

Three teenage girls will face court today after allegedly assaulting a younger girl in a shopping centre bathroom in Wollongong.

The two 15-year-olds and 17-year-old attackers are alleged to have lured the 14-year-old victim into the Figtree Grove Shopping Centre bathroom on Friday (May 1), detaining her, and assaulting her to the extent she had a seizure.

One of the accused perpetrators filmed the attack and posted the video to social media.

In the video, the bullies can be seen pulling the girl around by her the hair, and punching and kneeing her in the head.

Leading child psychologist Dr Michael Carr-Gregg told Ben Fordham the alleged crime is proof of the thoughtlessness of adolescent bullying.

“This is horrendous.

“The big question for me is, why are we seeing this explosion of violence all of a sudden?

“Is it the violence as entertainment on social media? Is it the lack of problem-solving [and] conflict resolution? Is it girls trying to out-bloke the blokes?”

Image: Daily Telegraph