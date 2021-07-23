Getting older Australians into the workforce

Are you an older Australian struggling to get into the workforce?

The ANZ Bank CEO has started a recruitment drive for older Australians because, he says, mature aged workers tend to be more empathetic and better suited to helping customers.

CEO Shane Elliot says the bank is launching an employment drive to get those with actual life experience into the workforce.

Luke Grant spoke to Kim Seeling Smith, a Future of Work Expert and the CEO of workforce consultancy firm Ignite Global. She’s offered some help and advice for older Aussies looking for work.

