‘Get ready for the back down’: Ben Fordham expects good news for vapers

Ben Fordham is predicting there will be a back down on a new vaping ban.

From July 1, the importation of e-cigarettes and nicotine-containing refills will be illegal in Australia.

Ben has received hundreds of emails overnight, from ex-smokers who claim vaping helped them kick the habit.

Now, 28 Coalition MP’s will come together to sign a letter condemning the restriction.

“I reckon there’s a back down coming over vaping,” Ben Fordham said.

“It just doesn’t make sense, it makes absolutely no sense!”

