‘Get ready for the back down’: Ben Fordham expects good news for vapers

38 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Vaping

Ben Fordham is predicting there will be a back down on a new vaping ban.

From July 1, the importation of e-cigarettes and nicotine-containing refills will be illegal in Australia.

Ben has received hundreds of emails overnight, from ex-smokers who claim vaping helped them kick the habit.

Now, 28 Coalition MP’s will come together to sign a letter condemning the restriction.

“I reckon there’s a back down coming over vaping,” Ben Fordham said.

“It just doesn’t make sense, it makes absolutely no sense!”

Click PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

You can join the petition HERE

