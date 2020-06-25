‘Get ready for the back down’: Ben Fordham expects good news for vapers
Ben Fordham is predicting there will be a back down on a new vaping ban.
From July 1, the importation of e-cigarettes and nicotine-containing refills will be illegal in Australia.
Ben has received hundreds of emails overnight, from ex-smokers who claim vaping helped them kick the habit.
Now, 28 Coalition MP’s will come together to sign a letter condemning the restriction.
“I reckon there’s a back down coming over vaping,” Ben Fordham said.
“It just doesn’t make sense, it makes absolutely no sense!”
Click PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full