‘Get it fixed!’: Ray Hadley tears into ‘buck-passing’ governments over disability crisis

With four disability care group homes and a respite facility in lockdown due to staff testing positive, Ray Hadley is ramping up his campaign to get all workers vaccinated.

Public Service Association General Secretary Stewart Little told Ray the vaccination rate for people living with profound disabilities is barely above the community average.

“No want wants to do the hard yards and get these people vaccinated.”

Ray said the most disabled, most vulnerable people risk being infected by those who care for them, echoing the crises in aged care earlier in the pandemic.

“If we can’t protect those people, … we’re living in a society that’s not doing its job.

“It’s no good the federal Disability Minister Linda Reynolds buck-passing it back to the state minister .. and saying ‘it’s a state matter’, and then you go to them and they say ‘no, it’s a federal matter’.

“I don’t give a bugger who it belongs to, get it fixed!”

