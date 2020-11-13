Georgina Damm’s southern fried chicken
Georgina Damm has a recipe for southern fried chicken.
The following recipe makes approximately 8-10 pieces.
Ingredients
1 whole large chicken cut into 8-10 pieces
4 tsp sea salt
2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
3 cups buttermilk
3 cups plain flour
1/2 cup cornstarch
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
1 tab paprika
3 large eggs
2 tsp tabasco sauce
4 cups Canola or Vegetable Oil for frying
Method
Place chicken pieces into a baking dish and cover with 2 1/2 cups buttermilk and a pinch salt + pepper.
Chill overnight or for a few hours, turning once.
30 minutes before frying: Remove chicken from buttermilk, discard buttermilk
In a large bowl, sift together the flour, cornstarch, sea salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and paprika.
In a separate bowl whisk together the eggs, 1/2 cup buttermilk and tabasco sauce
Dredge chicken pieces in flour mix, into egg wash then into flour mix again.
Arrange coated chicken pieces on a baking tray not touching. Let stand for 30 minutes to bring to room temperature.
Frying
Preheat the oven to 120 C. Prepare a baking tray with an oven safe baking rack. Set aside.
Fill a large heavy based frying pan 1/3 full of vegetable oil. Heat to 180 C (use a thermometer probe if you have one). Carefully lower half the chicken pieces in oil.
Maintain oil temperature around 180 C.
Fry chicken in batches cooking dark and white meat separately.
Cook for 4 minutes per side or until juices run clear. Turn carefully using tongs to avoid splatters.
Place fried pieces on rack and keep warm in oven between batches.
Rest for 5 minutes before serving.
Serve with homemade ranch dressing or lemon quarters.