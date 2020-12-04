2GB
Georgina Damm’s prawn cocktail recipe

46 mins ago
Stevie Jacobs
Article image for Georgina Damm’s prawn cocktail recipe

Georgina Damm has a recipe for prawn cocktails.

The following recipe makes approximately 6 servings.

Chill six martini glasses in refrigerator 30 minutes prior to serving.

Ingredients

1 kg medium cooked prawns in the shell
1 whole iceberg lettuce
2 lemons
Pinch of sea salt
1 tab chopped chives
Marie Rose Sauce
200 ml whole egg mayonnaise
1 tab tomato sauce
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp grated horseradish

Method

Remove the prawn heads and gently peel prawns (generally you don’t need to devein if smaller)

Rinse them under cold water and pat dry.

Cut prawns in half and place in a small bowl

Squeeze juice of 1 lemon and a pinch of salt over the prawns, toss and refrigerate

Mix all the sauce ingredients together with a fork until light pink in colour

Cut the lettuce into quarters. Wash and drain. Then slice into 2cm ribbons. Set aside in a bowl

To Serve

Toss the prawns in with the Marie Rose sauce

Divide the lettuce into 6 glasses and arrange the prawns on top

Garnish with a lemon wedge and a sprinkle of chopped chives

 

Food
