Georgina Damm’s Melbourne Cup chicken sandwiches

Georgina Damm has got you covered for Melbourne Cup day!

The following recipe makes 16 sandwiches.

Ingredients

4 Chicken Breasts | Skin removed

1 Lemon

10 Black Peppercorns

8 Stalks of celery

1/2 Cup Flaked Almonds

1/4 Cup Chopped Parsley

1/4 Cup Chopped Chives

3/4 Cup Good Quality Whole Egg Mayonnaise

Salt Flakes and Cracked Pepper

Margarine to spread on bread

2 Loaves White Toast Bread

Method

Place chicken breasts in a baking tray with 1 sliced lemon,10 peppercorns and enough water to half cover breasts. Cover with foil and cook in oven at 180C for 20 mins.

Take out of oven and remove chicken from poaching liquid. Cool and refrigerate chicken breasts.

Cut washed celery into very fine dice and place in bowl with the zest of 1 lemon

Place almonds on a baking tray and cook for 5 minutes in oven or until slightly golden. Add to celery mix.

Cut chicken breasts in to 1 cm dice and add to celery with chopped herbs. Season with salt and pepper.

Add a small amount of mayo at a time to the mix until just coated but not too wet.

Sandwich Making

Place 16 pieces of bread on bench and spread with a small amount of margarine. (Can be easier to do half the sandwiches at a time if you prefer).

Spoon the chicken mix on to pieces of bread, making sure mix is evenly distributed on bread and right to the edges.

Place remaining buttered bread on top of bread with chicken and put in piles of no more than 2 sandwiches and cut a tiny bit of the corners off bread of each sandwich (no more than 1 cm).

Cut in to quarters and place directly onto serving platters.

You can also make the sandwiches the night before, Gladwrap them overnight and cut and serve them the next day if you prefer.

Hear a new recipe and special tips from Georgina Damm every Saturday night.