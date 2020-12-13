2GB
Georgina Damm’s hollandaise sauce

6 mins ago
Stevie Jacobs
Try Georgina Damm easy hollandaise sauce recipe!

The following recipe makes 1 cup.

Ingredients

3 Egg Yolks
1 Tab Lemon juice
1 Tsp Dijon mustard
Pinch Salt
1⁄2 Cup Melted Butter

Method

Melt the butter in a microwave for about 1 minute. Must be very hot

Combine the egg yolks, lemon juice, dijon, salt and cayenne pepper into a high powered blender or food processor and blend for 10 seconds

Slowly stream in the hot butter into the mixture as the blender is running with the lid

Pour the sauce into a small bowl and drizzle over eggs, ham and toasted muffin for the perfect Eggs Benedict

Stevie Jacobs
Food
