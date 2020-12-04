Georgina Damm’s cherry ham jam
Georgina Damm has a recipe for cherry ham jam.
The following recipe makes approximately 4-6 small jars.
Ingredients
4 cinnamon sticks
6 whole cloves
800 gms fresh cherries, pips removed
2 large brown onion, finely chopped
300 mls cider vinegar
200 gms brown sugar
2 tsp yellow mustard seeds
Method
Tie cinnamon sticks and cloves in muslin
In a large heavy based saucepan, bring muslin bag and remaining ingredients in large saucepan to the boil.
Reduce heat; simmer, covered, about 30-45 minutes or until fruit is soft
Uncover boil rapidly about 8 minutes or until jam is thick. Discard muslin bag
To Serve
Spoon hot jam into hot sterilised jars, seal immediately
Label and date jars when cold – you can use a silver pen for a festive look
Jam will keep at for 6 months