2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Federal MP George Christensen demands an end to lockdowns

46 mins ago
Ben Fordham
covid-19George Christensen
Article image for Federal MP George Christensen demands an end to lockdowns

Nationals MP George Christensen is standing by his call for an end to lockdowns.

The federal government joined Labor in denouncing demands from Mr Christensen to “end the madness” of lockdowns.

The MP told Ben Fordham he’s received public support following his comments.

“Can we get a document signed in blood by all of our political leaders that says it doesn’t matter whether cases continue, hospitalisations continue and whether there are some deaths after we’ve reached this target, that we won’t have lockdowns anymore?

“But I don’t reckon anyone’s gonna give us that guarantee.

“I think that the goalposts are going to continue to change and they’ll change until the Australian people say, ‘enough is enough. We want our freedom back’.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/ Leon Neal 

Ben Fordham
NewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873