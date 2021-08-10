Federal MP George Christensen demands an end to lockdowns

Nationals MP George Christensen is standing by his call for an end to lockdowns.

The federal government joined Labor in denouncing demands from Mr Christensen to “end the madness” of lockdowns.

The MP told Ben Fordham he’s received public support following his comments.

“Can we get a document signed in blood by all of our political leaders that says it doesn’t matter whether cases continue, hospitalisations continue and whether there are some deaths after we’ve reached this target, that we won’t have lockdowns anymore?

“But I don’t reckon anyone’s gonna give us that guarantee.

“I think that the goalposts are going to continue to change and they’ll change until the Australian people say, ‘enough is enough. We want our freedom back’.”

Image: Getty/ Leon Neal