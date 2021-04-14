2GB
Game players spell out fury after hundreds of words declared illegal

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Article image for Game players spell out fury after hundreds of words declared illegal

Avid Scrabble players are incensed over the choice to make hundreds of words illegal in gameplay.

Mattel banned 400 words it deemed derogatory from the game Scrabble.

While the company has not released a list of the words in question, racial slurs were of particular note.

Three prominent members of the World English-Language Scrabble Players Association quit in protest, arguing playing a word is not insulting in and of itself.

“The nonsense continues,” said Mark Levy. “You can’t even play a word in Scrabble now without getting shut down!”

Mattel’s Global Head of Games Ray Adler said the decision was made in direct response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Click PLAY below to hear more 

Image: Getty 

News
